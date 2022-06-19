From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Tertiary institutions in Nigeria have been urged to focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) for better and sustainable education of the citizenry, in line with global best practices.

Vice Chancellor, Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), Prof. Bello B. Shehu, made the call at a three-day workshop organised by Kebbi State Ministry for Higher Education with the theme “Leadership and Management: Repositioning of Tertiary Institutions in Kebbi State for Better and Sustainable Development.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The workshop, which was held in Birnin Kebbi, was presided by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, Gen. Muhammad Magoro (Rtd), while FUBK Vice Chancellor was the lead speaker.

In his paper titled “University Administrations in Challenging Times: The Way Forward,” Shehu, asserted that ICT holds the future for education as flexible online programmes would spring up from the conventional system.

He explained that the focus on STEM would enable Nigerian universities to provide more functional education and thereby produce resourceful graduates across the country.

“It is important that our nation’s youths are prepared to bring knowledge and skills to solve problems, make sense of information, and know how to gather and evaluate evidence to make decisions. These are the kinds of skills that students develop in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, including Computer Science disciplines collectively known as STEM/CS,’ he said.

He charged entrepreneurs, parents and other critical stakeholders in the society to contribute tremendously towards sustainable development of the education sector.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .