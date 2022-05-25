By Chinenye Anuforo

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has encouraged female secondary school students to focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects in order to enjoy opportunities in information and communications technology in Nigeria and abroad.

The company made the call at the celebration of the 2022 International Girls in ICT Day in Lagos. It noted that STEM subjects were vital requirements in the new world order.

International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). This year’s event is themed “Access and Safety” and emphasises the need for girls and young women to thrive in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers, by making use of access to safe and reliable internet and digital tools.

Making a presentation on the topic “Globacom as an equal opportunity employer and key driver in the ICT industry in Nigeria” at the event held at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, the company’s senior manager, human resources management, Mrs. Jumoke Aduwo, stressed the subjects are central to the developments that will make Nigeria become at par with trends in the developed world.

The company also charged the students, who were drawn from different secondary schools in Lagos and Ogun states, to embrace diligence, integrity and other acceptable best practices that will empower them to occupy their rightful places locally and globally.