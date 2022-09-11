From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The President of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Mr. Solomon Adodo has honoured Freedom of Information (FOI) Counsel, President Aigbokhan, with a Public Interest Lawyer Award for his role in championing the course of the ordinary citizens in the country.

Presenting the award to him, he described Aigbokhan as a fearless lawyer who has defended the courses of the ordinary Nigerians whose rights and freedom have been trampled upon.

Adodo said Nigeria needs persons like him who will always rise up to champion the course of the voiceless in the society.

He pointed that the award given to him (Aigbokhan) was well deserved because NYCN as a body, has painstakingly followed his antecedence and has come to the conclusion that he deserves the Prestigious Public Interest Lawyer Award.

“He is the Co-Chair on Access to information of Edo State Open Government Partnership (OGP), Member, African Network of Constitutional Lawyers (ANCL), Consultant, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth, Nigeria, Member of Freedom of Information Network (Global) and Freedom of Information Coalition, Nigeria.

“He expanded the scope of citizens’ access to public institutions and public participation in governance.

“He led a team of lawyers that enrolled inmates into voting class in Nigeria.

“He was the first lawyer to apply Freedom of Information Act of 2011 in court.

“He sued Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOPADEC) to disclose details of the contract of construction of police stations.

“Also sued Edo State House of Assembly over the failure to disclose Committees report on the work plan of the House and its quarterly supervisory report on World Bank loan to Edo State Government in 2014.

“He sued Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on the expenditure of the Commission between the year 2012-2014.

“This case took right to information from a statutory right to a fundamental right and made right to information a self-standing human right in Nigeria”, he said.

Responding, President Aigbokhan thanked the NYCN for the conferment of the award on him.

He said he never knew that Nigerians see and take notice of his little contributions to the society just as he said that the award would spur him to do more for the common man in the society.