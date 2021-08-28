From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Freedom of Information (FOI) Counsel, President Aigbokhan, yesterday, announced his acceptance to a brief by over 300 stakeholders in Edo State to institute legal action against the state government for imposing restriction on mass gatherings with effect from the second week of September 2021.

According to FOI Counsel in a statement in Benin, “we have been contacted by stakeholders in Edo State to commence a legal action against the Edo State Government pro bono.

“We have so far gotten over 300 signatures in support of the suit which will commence in the next 24 hours” Aigbokhan said.

The FOI Counsel recalled that the Edo state government has imposed restriction on mass gatherings, while those who can gather must have evidence of covid19 vaccination.

“The governor announced that those who can gather in public places like church, bank, wedding or burial receptions among others must show certificate of covid19 vaccination from second week of September 2021.

Aigbokhan who said the governor made the announcement while flagging off the second phase of covid19 vaccination exercise at government house said, the governor’s restriction order was a breach of the fundamental human rights as contained in the Nigeria constitution.

According to him, the population of Edo State is over 4.7 Million and in the first phase of the vaccination, Edo State received 81, 080 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine which represents 1.7 percent of the population.

“In the ongoing 2nd phase of the vaccination, the state government has acknowledged the receipt of 76, 712 doses of vaccines which translate to 1.7 percent of the population.

“We therefore have less than 5 percent with one dose of the vaccine or 2 percent with the two doses of the vaccination.

“The usual conclusion is that there is a weaponized restriction directed at forced covid19 medication. The rights that will be infringed include but not limited to movement, association, thought, and life.

“The enjoyment of these rights starting from 2nd week of September depends on public presentation of vaccination cards, save strategic litigation is instituted”, he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.