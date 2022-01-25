From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Executive Director, Freedom of Information (FOI) Counsel, President Aigbokhan, has urged the Consulate of Colombia in Nigeria to take advantage of being in the country to explore and adopt the justice system set up in Nigeria to update theirs.

He gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Aigbokhan noted that the lack of local or national Bar Association to support or protect lawyers was the greatest deficit of the justice system in Colombia.

Aigbokhan said the year 2022 is dedicated to Colombia, as there are persecution, murder and violent repression of protests led by lawyers and the government has refused to prevent, investigate and prosecute the attackers of lawyers and human rights defenders in the country.

The FOI Counsel recalled that the 24th day of January has been chosen to be the annual International Day of the Endangered Lawyers.

According to him, ‘it is a day that attention is called for lawyers all over the world who are being harassed, silenced, pressured, threatened, persecuted, tortured, and murdered in the discharge of their duties.

‘The first-ever date of the endangered lawyers was organized in 2010 and the country with special attention was Iran.’

The FOI Executive Director said he has sent a protest letter to the Consulate of Colombia in Nigeria, drawing its attention to the problematic situation of the endangered lawyers in their country.