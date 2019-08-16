‎Kingsley explained that his brother, Wisdom, an ex-policeman, was convicted for murder and that‎ he was asked to pay N200,000 but he could only raise N20,000.

“They called me that some Ijaws want to free their people from prisons and that I should pay N200,000 so that my brother can by released but I told them I don’t have any money.

“They said I should send N20,000 which they will use to contact some persons and I did. I sent the money and I was arrested. My brother sent me an account number from prison”, Kingsley disclosed.

On his part, Raphael who claimed to be an international driver, said he was contacted by his cousin, Hope, who police described as a notorious kidnapper that just left prison custody.

He said Hope told him to come to Ijebu Ode for the purpose of conveying arms and other things which they would use to carry out the attack.

The third suspect, Amos, said he was shocked when he was told of the planned jail break but didn’t report to the police.

He said Wisdom called him from prisons to pay N20,000 but he couldn’t raise the money.

Meanwhile, Edo State Commissioner of Police Commissioner, Danmallam Mohammed, said the prisoners planned to be released have been transferred to another facility outside the state for the purpose of security.

He said the suspects were arrested through covert intelligence.

