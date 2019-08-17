Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 40-year-old man, Oheneme Kingsley, has narrated how he paid the sum of N20, 000 to some Ijaws to cause a jailbreak in a bid to free his brother from the Oko Minimum Security Prison in Benin City.

Kingsley is one of three suspects arrested for plotting to release some condemned prisoners inside the prison two weeks ago in Benin City. Other suspects are Raphael Ebisin, 34, and Amos Isuku, 35. Kingsley explained that his brother, Wisdom, an ex-policeman, was convicted of murder. Though he was asked to pay N200, 000 to enable his release, he could only raise N20, 000.

“They called me that some Ijaws wanted to free their people from prison and that I should pay N200, 000 so that my brother can by released, but I told them I don’t have any money,” he recalled. “They said I should send the N20, 000, which they will use to contact some persons and I did. I sent the money and I was arrested. My brother sent me an account number from prison.”

On his part, Raphael who claimed to be an international driver, said he was contacted by his cousin, Hope, who police described as a notorious kidnapper that just left prison custody. He said Hope told him to come to Ijebu Ode for the purpose of conveying arms and other things, which they would use to carry out the attack.

The third suspect, Amos, said he was shocked when he was told of the planned jailbreak, but didn’t report to the police. He said Wisdom called him from prison to pay N20, 000 but he couldn’t raise the money. Meanwhile, Edo State Commissioner of Police Commissioner, Danmallam Mohammed, said the prisoners they planned to release have been transferred to another facility outside the state for the purpose of security. He said the suspects were arrested through covert intelligence.