Nigeria increased her medal haul at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan with a gold and silver in Powerlifting on Monday.

Oluwafemiayo Folashade won Team Nigeria’s third gold medal of the Games with a World Record performance, lifting 152kg to underline her complete dominance of the event.

It was silver for Obiji Loveline who lifted 147kg in the +86kg category. This is Team Nigeria’s first silver medal of the Games.

Nigeria now has three gold, one silver and two bronze medals after Day Eight of competition.

