Fast rising gospel musician, Folashade Ajana is heating up the Nigerian music scene with the release of her debut EP titled, My Thanks Has No End featuring the hit track, O’ Tobi, with the visuals shot by prolific video director, Young Wills.

Speaking on the work, the Mass Communication graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) and mother of three, said, “My EP has been released and it is making waves. The lead track, O’Tobi is a banger. O’ Tobi means God is great! I want all my fans out there and lovers of good music to download it from all online music platforms including iTunes and Sportify. This EP is a collectors’ item I can assure you.”

Talking about what inspired, O’ Tobi, Folashade continued: “God’s grace and unconditional love for me inspired O’Tobi. I can never forget how God turned my mourning into dancing, giving me a second chance to live again. Not only that, He is always working things out for me. I wrote the song at a time I was going through a very trying period of my life, but God came to my rescue and elevated me just when I thought all hope was lost!”

Folashade began singing at a tender age of five in her church’s children’s choir where she impressed the choirmaster who described her as a “wonder kid” before graduating to the teenage choir. Her role models include Sinach, Cece Winans, Tim Godfrey, R Kelly, Tope Alabi, Dare Art Alade and Omawunmi.

According to Folashade, her inspiration comes from the Holy Spirit who inspires her through happenings in her environment and also life experiences. Expressing her gratitude, she says: “I want to thank God for giving me an amazing husband; he sacrifices a lot for me in terms of taking care of me and the kids. Though, a businessman, he denies himself of many things just to make me happy; I am the luckiest woman in the world! Also, I want to thank my fans especially at Christ Embassy for heir unalloyed support.”