From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Eminent personalities and leaders of thought in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State have appealed to the state government to follow due process and laid down traditional rules in the appointment of a new traditional ruler for the town.

Besides, the prominent indigenes of the town also charged the kingmakers to follow the traditional rules and rotational arrangements guiding the selection of the Olufon of Ifon in the process of selecting a new traditional ruler for the town.

A community leader in the town, Prof Adetokunbo Adeola in an open letter to the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu urged the kingmakers to follow the recommendation of the Morgan panel of enquiry in the selection process.

He said the White paper presented by the Morgan panel of enquiry which was approved by the state government recognizes Umaugba, Adaniken, Ogenuwa and Erunogbe as the ruling houses entitled to the stool of the Olufon of Ifon.

The renowned academic also said that the Morgan White paper and the state chieftaincy declaration recognize rotational arrangements among the four ruling houses and therefore declared that it was the turn of Ogenuwa to produce the next traditional ruler for the town.

He said the immediate past Olufon of Ifon hailed from Adaniken ruling house, hence it was the town of Ogenuwa ruling house to produce the next traditional ruler, going by the rotational arrangement already approved by the state government.

He expressed worry that some Princes from other ruling houses whose turn is not to produce the Olufon of Ifon have already shown interest in the vacant stool and warned the kingmakers against acts capable of distorting the approved Chieftaincy declaration and causing crisis in the town.

Specifically, Prof Adeola called on the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu to ensure that truth prevail in the selection and appointment of the next Olufon of Ifon by allowing the Ogenuwa ruling house to present candidate of their choice for the vacant stool.

Adeola insisted that the only way to ensure fairness and Justice is for the Ogenuwa ruling house to produce the next traditional ruler of the town, saying anything short of that will amount to distorting the history and tradition of the town.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.