Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Authorities of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has ordered the indefinite suspension of six female students of the university for allegedly bullying another female student.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communication of the university, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, indicated that the students were found wanting after investigations on the matter.

The students, mostly females with one male, were involved in a violent attack on another female, a 100 level student identified as Bimpe, on Saturday, November 16, at a hostel outside of campus, a video of which went viral on social media.

FUTA SUSPENDS STUDENTS INVOLVED IN BULLYING MATE OFF CAMPUS, PROMISES STIFF SANCTIONS https://t.co/npE4V30tXW via @Tropic Reporters pic.twitter.com/0RcUrVgnO4 — Tropic Reporters (@tropicreporters) November 17, 2019

He gave the names of the students as Popoola Olaniyi Agboola (300L), Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba ( 200L), Nandi Yohanna Jessica ( 200L) Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella (100L) Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo (100L) and Alao Olabimpe Cecilia (100 L).

He said the suspension takes effect from November 17, adding that the students are barred from the campus of the university during the period of their suspension.

“As a consequence of their suspension, they are precluded from all academic and related activities indefinitely and barred from the University and its precincts forthwith,” he stressed.

He added that “At the conclusion of the ongoing investigations, the full weight of the law of the university as contained in the handbooks and Oath of Matriculation which all students are made to sign and subscribe to, will be visited on those found culpable.”

Adegbenro maintained that the university will not tolerate any form of indiscipline or acts that may bring reproach to it.