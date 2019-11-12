Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Olu of Magongo, Obin Sam Bola Ojo, has invoked a curse on whoever brings violence to his kingdom during the November 16, governorship election in Kogi State.

He said that whoever ferments trouble in the community will die a mysterious death before the end of the year.

The Monarch stated this during a door-to-door sensitisation program in Ogori Magongo Local Government organised by the Challenge Parenthood Initiative, (CPI).

He said, “It shall never be well with any individual who brings violence to my kingdom. My people are scared because of the tension in the land. I repeat, whoever that causes violence in Magongo during this election will die before the end of this year. Their families will suffer afflictions for the rest of their lives. It is already stamped, and nothing would change it.

“Once again, let me advise the youths. They must not use their hands to destroy their tomorrow. They should think of a greater tomorrow than the peanuts given to them by this set of people giving them guns to harm their brothers and sister.

“We must sacrifice one day for Kogi State. God must intervene in Kogi. We have seen a lot of ups and down. Politicians should know that if they use them today to puncture their tomorrow they will also be destroyed.”

The Monarch also warned that ballot box snatchers and those who intimidate voters will face the consequence of his curse. He said the peace of Magongo community remains paramount, and vowed that he won’t sit on the throne and allow selfish politicians to bring pain to his people in the guise of winning election.

He also admonished the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies not to be partisan to avoid military intervention in Kogi State.

Earlier, the Executive Director of CPI, Eunice Agbogun charged women to shun votes buying and come out to vote for candidates of their choice.