The Face of Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant,(FONDCUP),crowned queen, Kasi Usani has called on relevant stakeholders in the Niger-Delta region to support her dream of eliminating barriers to menstrual hygiene in order to reduced infectious diseases that could be contracted when using old rags.

A statement she made during the official unveiling of the FONDCUP pageantry face to the media at a Press Briefing.

Usani whose pet project is “Save the girl-child-hygiene” said menstrual hygiene and education have become very essential for adolescent girls because she has seen the odds and need to champion the cause to effect a positive change.

She added that they can contract infection due to poor hygiene.Girls in the rural communities disrupt their school schedule and absenteeism because they feel uncomfortable when observing their menstrual circle.

Usani intend to take her campaign round about the nine state that comprised the Niger Delta region in order to curb the used of foams and rags during menstrual periods.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Sad enough some of them used banana leaves, cartons and Ankara materials as protection during the monthly circle and it’s truly unhealthy.

I planned to carry out this advocacy through an enlightenment initiative where I would have to teach them how to use sanitary pads and equally distributes it to them.

”We need to break the silence on menstruation. There cases where some girls miss school because they do not have money to buy pads. So many resolved to using foam and any kind of wrapper they can lay their hands on.

“My passion is to advocate for the nine Niger-Delta communities on reproductive health especially on menstrual hygiene. I want adolescent girls to have quality health services. If the government and the relevant firms can support my dream by providing sanitary towels for this females during my reign as the queen it would go a long way of impacting and touching Iives.

Moreso, The convener of the initiative,Elizabeth Era said that the FONDCUP Pageant has changed the face of beauty pageantry,as this aimed at effecting a positive change on societal view about pageantry and equally promote our Cultural heritage.

Era added that the three faces of FONDCUP has been empowered.

Each of them have been given a pet project,to work on Kasi Usani – Crowned Queen and Grace Ekrakene – 2nd runner up would work together in order to bring about synergy, for FONDCUP Magazine project.While Faith Iguodala Etinosasere – first runner up would focus would be tourist attractions and hub in the area, which would be showcased and aired as documentary.

On his part, President of the World Kindness Initiative, Steven Onyemah said they had to support the initiative in order to empower younger girls.

Onyemah called on the government of the region to support the save the girls hygiene project to promote female reproductive health

“The World Kindness Initiative Nigeria has been involved in several Kindness initiatives in Nigeria; These include; visiting orphanage homes, during the 2018 World Kindness Day, the World Kindness Initiative Nigeria fed over 500 beggars on the Street of Lagos.

“We engage in discussions, symposiums and seminars, geared towards having kinder nations, brings back the virtues of good neighbourliness which is fast becoming outdated in the societies.

We wish to set up Kinder World TV programmes to showcase rare acts of Kindness, to inspire acts of kindness in society. We have a dream of having a Kindness Village, with schools, vocational centers, and health centers

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .