From Fred Itua, Abuja

The leadership of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, Northern Consensus Movement, has called off the strike embarked upon by its members.

The call off followed a meeting brokered by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello. The

Union led by the president, Dr Mohammed Tahir, Chairmen of the Union across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT and critical stakeholders, earlier met with the Governor of Kogi State for a dialogue.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor,

Onogwu Muhammed, the members of the Union have agreed to resume supply of their products especially cattle and vegetables to the Southern part of the country.

The statement read: “While addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Dr Muhammed Tahir commended Governor Bello for wading into the crisis and ensured it was resolved noting the Governor has demonstrated leadership which both parties greatly appreciated.

“With this development, the Union members will commence the movement of their products especially cattle, vegetables and other foodstuffs to the Southern part of Nigeria and vice versa.”

Members of the Union, predominantly from the North, recently blocked trucks conveying food items and cattle to Southern States and some States in North Central.

The action led to scarcity of some food items in the South West, especially cattle and other essential items.