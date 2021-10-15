From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sequel to the devastating effect of climate change which has largely affected food sufficiency, Actionaid Nigeria, on Friday advised residents of Dakwa community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), against cutting down tress and indiscriminate bush burning.

Some of the campaigners had different placards with inscriptions such as: ‘One planet, one chance, planting trees can reduce the rising heat, awareness without action is worthless, global warming bad for farming, promote climate justice.’

The Country Director of Actionaid Nigeria, Ene Obi, who was represented by the Director, Resource Mobilisation and Innovation, noted that women farmers significantly bear the brunt of climate change.

“As we reflect on the impact that climate change has on food security, it is important to note that 70 per cent of Nigerians are smallholder farmers with relatively low-level technologies.

“Smallholder farmers, particularly women have been devastated by unpredictable climate, falling crop prices, failed intervention promises, and economic tensions that have caused repercussions on the market, and their livelihood,” she said.

Obi added that, “symbolically, we are leveraging the #EarthWork campaign to amplify the call for rebuilding the broken global food system using the bottom-up approach.

“There must be broad-based, diverse, and healthy food crop production for local, national and regional markets. This is critical to supporting rural women’s livelihoods and ensuring food security for all.”

A farmer in Dakwa, Aisha Mohammed, corroborated Obi’s concern on the bad effect of climate as it relates to food security, but called on governments at all levels to put mechanisms in place to dissuade urban dwellers from cutting down trees for firewood.

Meanwhile, the Village Head of Dakwa, Shauiba Samu, promised to educate his subjects against indiscrimate bush burning and other insidious practices capable of deepening climate change.