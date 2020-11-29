By Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the killing of 43 rice farmers at Jere Local Government Area of Borno State State, by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, farmers have predicted that the situation would lead to food crisis as most of them will be scared to cultivate.

An agriculturist and Managing Director of Wal-Wanne Group, Dr Abiso Kabir, said the sad incident would not only cause instability in the zone, but would also lead to poverty and make the people to be over dependence on aid.

In a statement yesterday, Kabir

appealed to the Federal Government to take proactive security measures to put an end to the continuous attacks on farmers across the country.

He added that already farmers had deserted their farm across the region for the fear of being kidnapped and killed.

“About 43 have been buried but we are not sure these are the exact numbers that are dead because some people are still missing.

“We are tired of the situation, just when we thought we have gotten our farmlands back to support agricultural development and fight hunger in the country, we keep waking up to sad events.

“We can’t continue to go out to our farmlands and risk being killed by the insurgents.

“The government should also establish series of measures to enhance public confidence in the security and intelligence agencies.

“We may be facing a severe food security crisis due to the destructive activities of bandits who are not only destroying farms but also killing farmers”, he said.