Zika Bobby

In a three-day working visit to Nigeria, the Mayor of Brampton, Canada, Patrick Brown and City Councillor, Charmaine William, last week, engaged in a business interaction with 300 specially selected Nigerian entrepreneurs, ending his working visit to Nigeria.

The session, which is the highlight of Brown’s visit to Nigeria, was co-chaired by Sunday Olorunsheyi and Wisdom Ezekiel, founders of Pertinence Group.

The entrepreneurs got first hand information regarding Canadian business opportunities, and they also had the opportunity to network with the Canadian delegation. Ezekiel said his company considered it a great privilege to host the Mayor, adding that he saw the forum as an opportunity to encourage and empower Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs. He said the Pertinence Canada Opportunities 2020 was a one-day forum for 300 specially selected Nigerian Entrepreneurs to have direct access to the Mayor of Brampton, Canada, to hear firsthand and access the opportunities that Brampton has to offer to Nigerians. It is an initiative of Upsurgence Canada and Pertinence Group, with support from the Nigerian Canadian Investment and Trade Group.

Ezekiel told newsmen during the event that because the company has done so well in Nigeria, they decided to go global, representing the Nigerian business outside the country’s shores. “Canada has a more conducive environment for our kind of business, hence our partnership with the City of Brampton. The Mayor has been to Nigeria before. This is his second visit, and we are delighted to be involved. His meeting with these young Nigerians is to create that platform where businesses can be grown outside our shores. Nigeria, with not too good a reputation outside its shores, a lot needs to be done and that is what we are doing at Pertinence Group; to ensure that trust is rebuilt, so that businesses can grow. Canada is a wonderful destination and we are optimistic that we would do well,” he said.

Asked which business interest his company intends to export to Canada, Ezekiel said everything. “Business is summed up into using technology to drive businesses. If we take out technology anywhere it means all our businesses are represented. Technology is key, just like the Mayor had said. It will carry every other of our businesses along. It is what drives the economy.

We are also looking to do business in Dubai, the US, and some other African countries. But for now, we are focusing on Brampton and as I speak, a lot has been put in place. We expect Nigeria to take a cue from what the city of Brampton is doing. There must be that drive to attract foreign investors to Nigeria.

On his part, the Mayor lauded the drive and vision of both co-founders, saying they have so far been impressive. “You can’t come to Nigeria once and not want to come again. Its good to be back and I am grateful of this opportunity to be here with the Nigeria, Canada Investment Trade and the Pertinence Group. Nigeria is a beautiful and wonderful country and Brampton is happy to be involved with Nigeria.

As you know, Canada is a big country, and we pride ourselves in its diversity. Brampton is the fastest growing big city in Canada. It’s a place full of opportunities. While some countries are building barriers and high walls, we are saying welcome to Canada. In Canada everyone has the opportunity to succeed if they have the determination. We are big believer in technology in Brampton and all those coming with this will get more attention,” he said.

Olorunsheyi in his speech said the Mayor who was once Deputy Chairman of the International Young Democrat Union representing Canada on international assistance projects, understands and appreciates the challenges young people face. “He understands what you go through, your frustrations, your aspirations, your yearnings and your dreams and this is why he is here today to enlighten you about opportunities you can access via and in the city of Brampton, Canada.

Just a month ago, I was in Canada and had meetings with his team, where we explored the various opportunities which The City of Brampton can facilitate for Nigeria’s youths and entrepreneurs, and I can tell you, they are many.

At Pertinence Group, we embody entrepreneurship through and through. We continue to advocate that entrepreneurship, entrepreneurs and those they inspire define the future of Nigeria’s transformation and you share this too and that is why Pertinence Group decided to support young Nigerian Entrepreneurs by creating this platform just for them.

We call on the government to prioritize the youth and entrepreneurs. We need improved education, facilities, infrastructure and opportunities within and outside the shores of our country if Nigeria must take its place as the giant of Africa.

May I also use this opportunity to challenge Nigerian businesses to continue to invest in an enabling ecosystem that encourages youth and entrepreneurship development at whatever level we can. From scholarships to reality shows and contests. SMEs have always been the lifeblood of capitalist economies; Nigeria is not different,” he said.

Earlier in his visit, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Mayor Brown, had met and discussed on ways to collaborate using technology.

The governor has said that leveraging technology would facilitate the ease of doing business in the state, adding that there were no point requesting Nigerians abroad to come back home to invest if the local business environment was not made to support their aspirations.

He said the Canadian city shared similar history with Lagos as both cities had grown over the decades to become the hubs of commerce and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), as he commended the efforts made by the Mayor to accelerate more development in Brampton, which hosted a large population of Nigerians.

He said that Lagos would be seeking bilateral cooperation with the political leadership of the Canadian city in the areas of cyber security, food security, and technology, among others.

According to him, the state has embarked on intensive infrastructural programme to make Lagos more attractive to people in the Diaspora to invest in.

“All these efforts will sustain the position of Lagos as the first destination for business and keep our economy growing at a steady pace. Lagos is the tech. hub in the sub-Saharan Africa and there are many collaborations we can seal with Brampton in the area of cyber security,” he said.

Earlier in his remark, Brown described Nigerians living in Brampton as ”resilient people”, as their influence on the city’s economy and culture contributed to its economic prosperity and social development.

He said that because of the resilience of Nigerians in Canada, the country decided to focus on Nigeria and see possible areas of collaboration.

Mayor Brown also met with the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II at his Palace in Ile-Ife.

The visit was aimed at celebrating and refreshing Nigeria’s brand as the African business and cultural leader as premised by the age long relationship that exists between the City of Brampton and Diaspora Nigerians.

Mayor Brown and Council had On August 12, 2019 hosted Ooni Ogunwusi to a reception at the Brampton City Hall in Ontario, Canada where the African foremost monarch proclaimed Brampton as the African city of Canada with Nigerian national flag hoisted in front of Brampton City beside the Canadian and Brampton flags in honour of the king.

In appreciation of the Ooni’s visit, Mayor Brown had promised to visit Nigeria in the first quarter of 2020 with Ile-Ife as his first point of call.