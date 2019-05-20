Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A group, Federated Food Stuff Dealers Association of Nigeria, has called on the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe to address the issue of extortion of its members by the Federal Quarantine Service Post.

The quarantine posts located at Orokam, Makurdi and Katsina Ala both in Benue State, the group alleged, are like ATM machines to the workers, from which they extort money ranging from N3,000 to N7,000 from its members on daily basis since June last year.

The petition, copied to the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State was signed by the President General, Chief Christian Afiiaonwu, Secretary, Udoka Abukanna, Operational Officer, Sabastine Ageebee and the Public Relations Officer, Adamu Alidu.

The association condemned the quarantine post located at Orokam, wondering why there should be three posts in one state.

“For your information sir, there are three quarantine posts in Benue State located at Makurdi, Katsina – Ala and Orokam. These posts came into operation in June 2018 and have in recent time been turned into ATM machines at which money ranging from N3,000 to N7,000 are extorted from our members on daily basis. The extortion is usually carried out with intimidation under the watchful eyes of security agencies.”

Appealing to the minister to wade into the matter immediately to prevent a breakdown of law and order, the association explained that vehicles conveying its goods have had several accident owing to barriers mounted before them by the quarantine workers in a bid to force them to stop.

He described it as “pure act of corruption”, and vowed that his members would no longer tolerate it.