Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has invoked the wrath of God upon anyone who steal or divert foods or reliefs meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the camps.

Zulum, who personally supervised the distributions of food items to about 200, 000 IDPs in Monguno, northern part of Borno for two days, asked any official and collaborators among the displaced persons that engage in diversion of foodstuffs or theft to desist forthwith or receive the anger of God.

“May the wrath of God come upon anyone who has collected allocation ticket but came here to collect what is meant for others,” the governor said through the camp administrator, Malam Babagana who raised in a copy of Qu’ran in the presence of the governor.

He said the governor has asked him to announce that “the curse of God through the instrumentality of the Qur’an, shall come upon any person” from himself as the number one citizen in the state “down to humanitarian officials of SEMA (State EMergency Management), NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) , other government officials and anybody at all,” who diverts food meant for IDPs.”

Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau confirmed the development in a statement. He said the governor was concerned about Issue of diversion of foods at IDPs camps as well as some IDPs collecting multiple rations.

He said a copy of copy of Qur’an was raised in the presence of the governor as instructed. ”The Oath was also administered against IDPs who have the habit of collecting multiple rations of food most of which they sell in markets, depriving fellow displaced persons of foods,” Gusau explained.

He said a mild drama however took place as soon as the announcement was made. He said scores of adult male and female IDPs hurriedly abandoned the queues in fear of the possible repercussion of the spiritual exercise.

About 200, 000 displaced persons from five local governments including Marte, Kukawa, Mobbar, Guzamala and Monguno currently taking refuge in Monguno town. Zulum left Maiduguri on Sunday to spent two days with the IDPs.