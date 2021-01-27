From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the average price of 1kg of tomato increased year-on-year by 17.51 per cent and decreased month-on-month by -1.92 per cent to N310.10 in December 2020 from N316.16 in November 2020.

In its selected food price watch data for December, NBS also stated that the average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 19.80 per cent and month-on-month by 0.17 per cent to N550.94 in December 2020 from N549.98 in November 2020.

Similarly, the average price of one dozen of agric

eggs medium size increased year-on-year by 9.12 per cent and month-on month by 0.98 per cent to N499.55 in December 2020 from N494.72 in November 2020 while the average price of piece of agric eggs medium size (price of one) increased year-on-year by 11.49 per cent and month-on-month by 1.43 per cent to N45.40 in

December 2020 from N44.75 in November 2020.

Similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 12.89 per cent and decreased month on month by -1.17 per cent to N233.48 in December 2020 from N236.25 in November 2020.

Recall that food price watch data for November 2020 reflected that the average price of 1 dozen of agriculture eggs medium size increased year-on-year by 6.64 per cent and month-on-month by 1.42 per cent to N494.72 in November 2020 from N487.81 in October 2020 while the average price of piece of agriculture eggs medium size (price of one) increased year-on-year by 8.68 per cent and month-on-month by 2.36 per cent to N44.75 in November 2020 from N43.72 in October 2020.