The National Bureau of Statistics has rep a spike food prices in the month of September. The Bureau made the disclosure in its ‘Selected food price watch data’ for the month of September 2020.

In the report, the average price of one dozen of agric eggs medium size increased year-on-year by 5.24 per cent and month-on-month by 0.37 per cent to N480.76 in September 2020 from N478.97 in August 2020.

It stated that the average price of agric eggs medium size (price of one) increased year-on-year by 3.87 per cent and month-on-month by 0.28 per cent to N42.90 in September from N42.78 in August.

The average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 39.07 per cent and month-on-month by 2.87 per cent to N516.13 in September 2020 from N501.71 in August.

The average price of 1kg of tomato increased year-on-year by 26.12 per cent and decreased month-on-month by -1.01 per cent to N286.92 in September from N289.86 in August.

Also, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 29.11 per cent and decreased month on month by -4.08 per cent to N245.62 in September 2020 from N256.06 in August 2020.