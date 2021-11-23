From Okwe Obi, Abuja

African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), has rated Nigeria high in the deployment, adoption of biotechnology which is aimed at boosting food sufficiency.

AATF’s Executive Secretary, Dr Kanangire Canisius, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, scored the Federal Government high for its openness in granting research, developing products and releasing product permits for good of citizens while most countries still hold back as a result of indecisiveness. Canisius, however, noted that the African continent needs political will to address hunger, poverty and malnutrition.

“Nigeria is our continental leader in biotechnology deployment and adoption. The country has one of the most functional policies, laws, regulations, structures and adequate institutional framework and human resources to safely deploy biotechnologies to improve productivity.

“We have witnessed the openness with which the Federal Government of Nigeria has operated in the last few years in granting research, product development and product release permits for the good of its citizens while most other countries are still held back by indecisiveness.

“The continent is bedeviled by hunger, poverty and malnutrition which need the political will of our leaders to overcome. Nigeria has shown its determination to use technology to address the food insecurity challenges.

“I have come to show solidarity and support for the efforts of the Federal Government. The country is on the right path. The benefits of these technologies will begin to manifest as we are already seeing in the case of the PBR Cowpea,” he said.

He added that, “After a decade of hard work, dedication, and commitment the Nigeria government made Africa proud – and especially the scientists – by approving and releasing the first transgenic cowpea variety in the world in January 2019.

“This is by no means a small feat considering the impact this development will have on the livelihood of smallholder farmers in Nigeria and on the continent.