The Campaign for Democracy (CD) in Niger has called on the state government to stamp out insecurity ravaging some rural communities in the state to enable farmers produce enough food.

The human right organisation made the call in a communique by Alhaji Abdullahi Jabi and Mr Afolabi Kehinde, CD state Chairman and Acting Secretary in Minna on Friday.

“Many of our farmers have fled their ancestral homes and farmlands, living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and urban areas.

“They no longer cultivate arable lands in the forests for fear of losing their lives.

“These farmers are faced with insecurity such as incessant banditry attacks and kidnapping for ransom,” the communique said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since 2015 some Local Government Areas in the state have been ravaged by suspected bandits.

The councils include Shiroro, Paiko, Munya, Rafi, Tafa, Gurara, Mariga, Mashegu, Lapai and Borgu.

The CD said that the attacks by the suspected bandits made it difficult for the farmers to engage in any meaningful cultivation.

The communique said that the activities of the suspected bandits had resulted in killing, maiming of farmers and raping of female farmers.

According to the document, the state government should adopt policy programmes that will address the challenges of banditry attacks, killings of innocent citizens and kidnapping.

It said that the increasing insecurity in some parts of the state had led to apprehension, uncertainty and likely food insecurity in the months ahead.

The communique urged the state government to provide relieve to victims of violent attack and flood disaster in the state.

It also said that there was need to provide medical care, food and temporary shelter to displaced persons in IDPs camps across the state.

“The coalition of civil societies will monitor the process and the living conditions of the victims and report independently in the interest of the public,” it said. (NAN)