From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN), yesterday, urged farmers in the country not to limit themselves to cassava and maize cultivations; but to take advantage of other agricultural products with bigger income with the view of ensuring food security and creating employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth.

The Edo State Chairman of the association, Mr. Enahoro Ojeifoh gave the advice in Benin City at a town hall meeting organized to sensitize farmers on ways they could make more money from the agricultural value chain.

Mr. Ojeifoh observed that government has not given adequate attention to the development of the agricultural sector of the economy.

Ojeifoh implored government to take agriculture with more seriousness as it has the capacity to adequately address unemployment and create lasting wealth for people and the country in general.

Ojeifoh who spoke of plans by FACAN to boost agricultural production in the state, revealed that the organization would not only support farmers who are members of FACAN with seedlings and other agricultural inputs but would also develop markets for them to enable them sell their farm produce at reasonable prices.

Edo State Executive Secretary of FACAN, Honorable Joseph Omorogbe revealed that FACAN was not limiting its intervention to enhancing wellbeing of its members but was also making efforts to train and meaningfully engage youths in modern day farming and commodity trading to reduce unemployment.

Also speaking, state Project Manager, Agricultural Development Program, ADP, Mr. Peter Uidia represented by the Director of Technical Service, Subprogram of ADP, Mrs. Fidelia Aikhuomobhogbe encouraged farmers to give adequate attention to farming as there are lots of money to be made from agriculture.

Some farmers who participated in the town hall meeting commended FACAN for organizing the town hall meeting and called for more of such initiative to boost agricultural production in the country.

The town hall meeting brought together farmers and dealers on agricultural produce from the three senatorial districts of Edo State.