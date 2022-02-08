By Chinyere Anyanwu, [email protected]l.com

Four newly developed crop varieties have been released to farmers by the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Moor Plantation, Ibadan, Oyo State, through the certification of the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Variety and Livestock Breeds.

The crop varieties include high yielding Kenaf variety – ARTKEN 211; brown blotch tolerant varieties of cowpea – ART/BBT/22/W (Boluyo); ART/BBT/72/B (Remilekun), and Modupe variety.

Announcing the release of the crop varieties, the Executive Director of the institute, Prof. Veronica Obatolu, said over the years, the institute has developed a lot of technologies and innovation, which have been deployed extensively to building the capacity of farmers and entrepreneurs through its training and empowerment programmes.

“These technologies are of enormous potential in attainment of industrial growth, economic diversification and attainment of food and nutritional security.

“Kenaf (Hibiscus cannabinus L.) is a fibre crop of enormous potential for the growth of the Nigerian fibre industry. In an attempt to increase the Kenaf production and enhance its value chain development, the scientists of the institute have developed high yielding and good quality fibre Kenaf variety named ARTKEN 211. The variety possesses these outstanding qualities and characteristics – high bast (2.9t/ha) and core fibre yield (4.7t/ha); high fibre quality; adapts to rain forest and Guinea Savanna; tolerant to flea beetle and aphids; and photo-insensitive (late maturity).

“The scientists, after rigorous integrated breeding activities involving marker assisted and conventional breeding system, were able to register and release the brown blotch tolerant varieties of cowpea, namely, ART/BBT/22/W (Boluyo) and ART/BBT/72/B (Remilekun) and Modupe variety for cultivation in the humid ecologies of South West, as well as all brown blotch endemic areas of the North.”

She appreciates the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) for the funding support to the researches for the breakthroughs, adding that, “our enterprising farmers who have been relating with us on constant basis and participating in our research and extension activities also deserve appreciation. Specific mention should be made of their significant role in the evaluation of these varieties during the on-farm trials.”

She said the varieties could be described as choice of the users, which is expected to assist in wider adoption for meaningful and sustainable impacts.

Obatolu urges members of the public to take advantage of the new technologies to increase cultivation of the crops for improved livelihood.

“I also want to inform you that you should feel free to inspect the samples of the newly released varieties and have a taste of the products made from them, especially cowpea (beans).