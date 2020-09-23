Okwe Obi, Abuja

Farmers under the aegis of National Apex of Nigerian Farmers Cooperative Societies (NANFACOS), has asked international organisations to grant loans to Nigerian farmers to help boost food security.

NANFACOS National President, Chief Nwogwugwu Uzoma, who stated this yesterday in Abuja after his election, said he would ensure

that farmers get agric inputs and machineries at a subsidised rate.

He said: “We will work towards assessment of loan from National and International Funding agencies and financial institution for the Nigerian affiliators in

“NANFACOS shall work according to cooperative principles and methods of lending and recoveries.

“We will make sure that most Agricultural inputs and machineries are accesses/purchased in a subsidized rate by the federal government, most importantly to create a platform where the federal government will work in synergy with NANFACOS, creating special programs for the teaming members regards that the development of any society must e private driving stuff.”

He disclosed that,”NANFACOS has the mandate to create business linkages for the cooperative farmers nationwide, unite the entire farmers cooperatives as a family no matter the scope/the wideness.

“And to seek the welfare of the affiliates sourcing fund and agric input, materials and machineries locally and internationally to enable them be comfortable, productive and self-reliant, to use the platform to create wealth for the members and improve the

Nigerian economy, chase hunger and unemployment ravaging the nation Nigeria as the head of African Nations.”