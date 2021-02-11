From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The federal government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has inaugurated a 4 km rural road in Akpabuyo, Cross River State.

The intervention is part of the COVID-19 programme of the government aimed at activating production and boosting food Security in the country.

Speaking at Ikot Aqua Umo Edem Village while inaugurating the project, Michael Brooks, the Zonal Director South-South of the Ministry, tasked the benefiting community to make the most of the project.

Brooks, who spoke on behalf permanent secretary of the Ministry Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhine, said the project will help in evacuating farm produce and enhancing food production in the country.

“I enjoin you to protect what has been established here, it’s for the benefit of the people of this area.

“This is a rural community and one of our programmes is to provide due access roads that that link the rural area to the major road for the evacuation of farm produce as well as bringing in farm inputs to enhance food production in the country.

“The project is funded from the COVID-19 intervention of the federal government. So, you have a responsibility to make the most of this and ensure peace as no development can take place in an area characterized by acrimony, fighting and destruction of properties”, he said.

Also speaking the village head of the community, Madam Eme Edet Effiong, commended the federal of government and the ministry for coming to the aid of the community.

She said the community has enormous agriculture potentials and the project will boost food security through enhanced productivity.

Also speaking, Engr. Mfon Essien, the Chief Servant of Tansien Shalom, one of the benefiting farming communities in the community, said the project will help in enhancing productivity and food security.

He said as a result of the project, plans are in advanced stage for a goatery garri processing and packaging plant will be established in the community.

Also speaking, Oke Oke, a representative of Gbagolo Farms, appealed for improved electricity supply to help in production in the community to mitigate the huge resources spent on diesel.