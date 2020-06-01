Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to boost food sufficiency and reduce unemployment, the Federal Government, has announced plans to inject over 77,400 young farmers into agriculture business under a scheme called Buhari Young Farmers Network.

Government explained that 100 farmers would be drawn from 774 local governments and equipped with improved seeds, fertilizers, machinery, training and crop protection agents.

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of National Agricultural and Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonni, stated this yesterday at a press conference in Abuja.

Ikonni said: “We intend to have 77,400 young farmers injected into Nigerian farming business across the nation in different farming activities ranging from crop farming to animal husbandry.

“These young farmers will be drawn from the 774 local governments, with pilot number of 100 per local government. In this initiative we will partner governors for provision or donation of land and other stakeholders as this will create employment and food production will increase.”

He added that, “we will use this program to encourage everyone to go back to farm by reaching out to the military and paramilitary organisations, NASS members, civil and public servants, journalists, corporate bodies, religious organisations, and individuals.

“You will agree with me that a these organisations mentioned have land that are not being put to use. So we intend to encourage them to use these lands for farming even if it is for personal consumption,” he said.

He maintained that the intention of NALDA is to make agriculture a business and a source of wealth creation for the country by increasing palm oil and soya beans production for export among others.

“We have assembled a team of professional and we will keep coopting more committed, knowledgeable and dedicated people to work with. I call on patriotic Nigerians who are interested to go to our website to register,” he added.