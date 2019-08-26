Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has promised to revamp all agricultural research institutes in Nigeria, saying that only functional institutes can guarantee food security.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Sabo Nanono, who spoke on Monday when briefed by heads of agencies under his ministry, said that research institutes are the engine room in boosting food sufficiency.

In a statement released by the Deputy Director, Information, Eno Olotu, Nanono said:

“For me, I want to be very serious with the research institutes, so that they will research on improved seeds that will be suitable to our environment. Institutes are the engine of growth in the sector.

“The Agriculture sector is the largest employer of labour in Nigeria… If Nigeria gets agricultural policy right, the country may not only feed its citizens but the entire West Africa countries.’’

Nanono noted the enormous potential of Nigerians in many spheres of life, adding that efforts would be initiated for some of these potentials to be realised in the country’s agriculture sector.

He urged Nigerians to tilt their interest towards agriculture by engaging in farming activities to make it the base of the country’s economy.