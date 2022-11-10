From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The State Programme Coordinator (SPC), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Value Chain Development (VCDP) in Benue, Mr Emmanuel Igbaukum, has pledged a continuous supply of farm inputs and modern tools to farmers in the state to ensure food security.

Igbaukum stated this in a statement signed by the IFAD-VCDP Knowledge Management and Communication Officer, Mr David Abellegah, and made available to reporters on Thursday, in Makurdi.

Igbaukum who commended the outstanding performance by IFAD-VCDP in the state during the recently concluded National Agricultural Show held in Abuja said the Benue IFAD-VCDP team was recognized as the second-best after Lagos state in the agricultural display.

He disclosed that the show was a yearly occasion which brought agro giants together to champion agricultural transformation in the country.

“It is an avenue to showcase progress, and innovations and share knowledge as well as build the capacity of all participants in the sector,” Igbaukum said.

The SPC reiterated that IFAD-VCDP would sustain the promotion of agricultural activities in the state by supporting farmers with modern tools.

“We are determined to continue to impact on farmers positively in order to assist them to enhance their income.

“The programme will uplift the farmers through its numerous activities which it was implementing along the rice and cassava value chain.

“Recently, the programme in Benue supported youths and women with farm equipment such as Tricycle Power Tillers, Harvesters, and Planters among others,” he said.

He disclosed further that the programme had also built women’s capacity in the area of nutrition – value addition, packaging and marketing strategies.