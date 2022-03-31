The President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kabiru Ibrahim, has lamented the sad implication of the current security situation for the food system of the country.

Reacting to the abduction of the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Alwan Ali Hassan, in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack alongside several other passengers, Ibrahim stated that there is a relationship between food security and insecurity.

He noted that before the country can have food security, something has to be done about the insecurity confronting the nation.

According to him, “unless something is done about insecurity in this country, there will be no food security. Something has to happen.”

The AFAN president, who said the abducted BoA managing director had spoken to an official of his bank and that the captors have not made any demands yet, said it was very sad and disheartening that one cannot travel within the country without relatives and friends worrying if one would get to his or her destination.