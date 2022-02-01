By Chinyere Anyanwu, [email protected]

As part of efforts to boost food security and increase access to affordable fresh food across Lagos State, the state government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and the Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority (LSADA), has called on Lagos residents to embrace urban farming as one of the ways to attain food sufficiency.

Speaking at the official launch of Urban Agriculture in Lagos State recently at LSADA Training Room, Oko Oba, Agege area of the state, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, said the launch is to rekindle the minds of Lagos residents that they can practice urban farming despite the challenge of limited landmass faced across the state.

According to her, urban farming aligns perfectly with one of the developmental agenda of the current administration under THEMES agenda, which is making Lagos a 21st century economy through food security.

Represented by Mr. Hakeem Adeniji, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ms. Olusanya said: “Today’s event is a way of raising the consciousness of Lagosians to practice urban farming in their communities and compounds, using any available space in their building.

“In situations where there is no space at all, waste buckets, waste tires or waste bags filled with soil could be used to plant some edible vegetables. That little vegetable planted for household use has added to the agricultural production in the state. This is what we have realised and that is why we are here today for this launch as a way of bridging the gap between demand and supply.”

The commissioner noted that urban farming woul add to food production, increase access to fresh agricultural products, reduce pressure on food produce within the market and thereby stabilise the price of food in the market.

“Urban farming is an agricultural revolution which has taken off in some developed countries to solve food insecurity, local food promotion and urban sustainability efforts. Among the most pressing needs of any urban agglomeration is to achieve food security and one of the ways to achieve this is by supporting and recognising the economic, environmental and social benefits which urban farming offers.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

She added that urban farming also has the potential to nourish farming households, communities and create economic opportunities, saying, “urban farming helps stimulate the local economy through job creation, income generation, and the growth of small businesses. More importantly, urban farming makes fresh food more affordable. It is fast becoming an important component of a city’s food system.”

The Programme Manager, LSADA, Dr. Olamilekan Pereira-Sheteolu, said the launch is to remind Lagos residents the need to engage in urban farming. He said that urban farming is the right way to go, noting that it will make the state food secured, guarantee zero hunger, reduce poverty and increase income generation, adding that the launch is coming at the right time given the increase in the prices of food in recent time.

According to him, “those little spaces in our compounds can be used to plant foods and it will contribute significantly to boost the food production in Lagos State.”

He explained that following the launch, the agency will roll out a phone number that people can call for assistance on urban farming in their environment.

“We will liaise and get the approval of the state governor or the deputy governor so that we can be able to assist the people with things like seeds, show them how to plant and rear fishes and do poultry in their compounds. This is our plan for the next phase of urban agriculture in Lagos State.”

He explained that urban farming wouldmake Lagos achieve food security, noting that “over reliance on food coming into the state will be reduced to the barest minimum and people will not always have to go to the market to buy food items every time, thereby more resources would be conserved for other purposes. This flagship will take Lagos State to greater height,” he said.