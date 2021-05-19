From Uche Usim, Ado-Ekiti

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday dismissed reports that his economic intervention programmes were concentrated in the north, clarifying that all regions were accommodated, especially the southern part that have received over N300 billion to support food security initiatives.

Emefiele made the clarification in Ado-Ekiti at the unveiling of Ekiti State Rice Rice Pyramid Project and 2020 wet season harvest aggregation/flag off of the 2021 wet season input distribution in the South West under the RIFAN-CBN Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

Present at the event were Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, Rotimi Akeredeolu of Ondo, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Dr Kayode Fayemi, the host.

According to Emefiele, between N600-700 billion has been released for local cultivation of over 21 crops under the ABP.

He said: “Two weeks ago, some critics said we targeted ABP on some sections of the country. This is an unfair statement. For the records, southern part of the country has benefited immensely from the ABP.

Between N600-700 billion has been disbursed to the South. Out of this amount, over N300 billion was spent on ABP through companies operating in the south.

Over N10 billion was disbursed to Lagos for 32 tonnes per hour rice mill. Lagos, Kogi, Niger and Kwara have been supported to produce rice paddies to feed the mills