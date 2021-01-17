More than 500 farmers in Nasarawa State, have been given farming inputs at a subsidised rate to aid food production and ensure food sufficiency and security in the state.

A private firm, Vintor and Sons Global Enterprises, which subsidised the items for the farmers, said the gesture was aimed at empowering low income farmers to reduce hunger and aid food security in the state.

Mr Vincent Iyev, Project Director of the organisation, who donated the items on behalf of the company on Sunday, in Lafia, said the organisation gave the farm inputs to the farmers at a subsidised rate of 20 per cent of the prices.

Iyev listed the items to include; herbicides, fertiliser, sprayers, rain boots, raincoats, hand gloves and others.

He added that the farmers were to pay back the money for the items after harvest.

“We are training farmers on the best modern farming techniques and diagnostic survey to identify agricultural problems; and giving tractors to them on hire, also at a subsidised rate,” he added.

According to him, the group is targeting 1000 farmers each in Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba states, as well the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to benefit from the scheme.

He therefore appealed to the Nasarawa State Government to partner and support the group in the scheme, aimed at helping farmers in the state grow.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Godwin Veerga and Tabitha Saba, lauded the group for the gesture and promised to pay for the items at the end of 2021 farming season.

Similarly, Alhaji Danjuma Adamu, Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lafia Branch, commended Vintor and Sons Global Enterprises for the initiative.

Adamu said the gesture would go a long way in empowering the beneficiaries and addressing the challenge of food shortage in the state.

He also appealed to other spirited individuals and groups to support agricultural development in the country. (NAN).