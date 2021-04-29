From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The former Governor of Adamawa state, ( Dr) Murtala Nyako has lamented that Nigerian farmers are yet to fully key into modern farming techniques that would improve food production and create employment for it’s teeming unemployed population.

He stated this in a chat with newsmen shortly after he was conferred with a doctorate degree in agriculture by the Federal University Makurdi (FUAM), last Saturday.

Nyako noted that the current practice by farmers is archaic and cannot enhance food production satisfactorily especially in the use of hybrid seeds.

He advocated for the use of advanced technological equipment stressing that such would be very effective in irrigation and engender increase in crop production.

“Agriculture as the main stay of the economy can provide millions of jobs and food for both the young and old. Therefore, it should never be neglected. That is why Nigeria now has to think more about using advanced technologies to increase agricultural production.

Nyako while agreeing that most of the tools are quite expensive however maintained that they can be affordable if Government at all levels have the political will to increase food production to ensure food security in the country.