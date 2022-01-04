From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has advised farmers and stakeholders in the agriculture value chain to take advantage of its weather predictions to plan their farming activities and crop planting calendar.

A Numerical Weather Prediction Expert from NiMet, Charles Olubiyi, gave the advice in Abeokuta at a one-day Agriculture stakeholders’ workshop on improving the provision of climate information services to farmers.

The workshop was organised by Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), a non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with NiMet and Power of Voices Partnership-African Activists for Climate Justice.

Olubiyi said it is important to intimate farmers on the importance of climatological information to NiMet’s operations to help them boost productivity.

He said through NiMet weather prediction and through directly liaising with the farmers, productivity has improved, adding that the lack of information concerning weather predictions before planting has affected so many farmers negatively.

“It has really helped in their food production, how you can profit from the usefulness of terrain in your farming, how upland planting, how low land planting can be enhanced by seasonal climate prediction,” he said.

Olubiyi said the seminar is aimed at educating stakeholders in the agriculture value chain on how best to respect and follow seasonal climate prediction.

He said NiMet is always making information concerning the weather available with a view to using it to plan farming and planting calendar as well as avoid flooding before it occurs.

“When there is likely to be some flooding in some parts of the North like we experienced in some areas two years ago in Jigawa, some of them are already privy to how they can mitigate this exigencies through NiMet predictions.

“We as stakeholders have a role to play in ensuring Nigeria becomes very robust when it comes to food security for our population,” he said.

Earlier, Sulaiman Arigbagbu, executive secretary, HEDA Resource Centre, noted that climate change remained a big concern for Africa, especially for the vulnerable sectors including the farmers.

Arigbabu opined that access to climate information services is still largely inadequate in Nigeria, saying it posed a problem not only to the farmers but the society.

The HEDA executive secretary explained that one of the best ways to bring resilience into agriculture is for farmers to have access to appropriate, timely and accurate climate information.