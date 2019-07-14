Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to make Ogun the food basket of the nation and ensure food security, the state government has earmarked 40,000 hectares of land for farmers to engage in all-season farming.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this at the weekend at an interactive session with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Ogun State chapter, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

According to the governor, one hectare would be allocated to a farmer to cultivate food crops.

He explained that his administration, apart from providing focused and qualitative leadership that would encourage public-private partnership, and equally place priority on agriculture.

This, Abiodun added, would serve as an enabler to ensure that Ogun produces enough food to feed its people, neighbouring states and the nation.

Abiodun disclosed further that a United States of America-based company had indicated interest in partnering the state on agriculture by providing improved maize seedlings and also serve as off takers of the produce by the farmers.

He added that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had also shown its readiness to support the state in its agricultural development drive.

While noting that the state is strategically located with large arable land suitable for the cultivation of rice, maize, cassava and other food and cash crops, the governor reiterated that rural roads would be rehabilitated to ease movement of farm produce.

Earlier, the chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria in Ogun, Segun Dasaolu, appealed to the state government to assist farmers in capacity building, revitalisation of the Farmers Market at Ogere-Remo by providing security post, electricity and motorable road for the effective use of the facilities.