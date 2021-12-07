By Chinyere Anyanwu

In a bid to sustain food security and prevent farm produce from perishing, the Ogun State government has charged farmers to embrace a strategic food preservation system.

The State Head of Service, Dr. Nafiu Aigoro, disclosed this while playing host to the management of the state Agro-Services Corporation in Abeokuta.

Aigoro urged the farmers to imbibe the habit of farm produce preservation, noting that the state government has concluded plans with the state Agro-Service Corporation for food security and maximum profit on their produce

He maintained that the Dapo Abiodun-led administration was ready to collaborate with farmers to achieve more success in the agricultural sector to ensure food sufficiency and job creation.

The HOS charged the corporation to continue to support farmers across the state with inputs and mechanisation facilities to improve their production and find ways of blocking leakages, adding that all hands must be on deck to deliver the mandate of making Ogun the food basket of the nation.

“The government believes you can do it better, that’s why your board is there. Let’s put a stop to rotten farm produce, and find a way to preserve them from perishing. Strategic food preservation should be embraced to stop the leakages, which are not good for the morale of farmers,” he added.

Earlier, Mr. Lanre Adeyinka thanked Governor Abiodun for the appointment of Dr. Aigoro as the new Head of Service, noting that the corporation had keyed into various government programmes, which would turn around agriculture in the state.

