From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, have advocated optimal support for local food production in Nigeria towards avoiding food insecurity in the nearest future in the country.

The highly referred traditional rulers spoke separately at the first anniversary of Titan Farms, Ibadan, held at Jogor Event Centre, Ibadan on Tuesday.

The company, which was established by Aare Kebimapalu of Ibadanland, Gbenga Eyiolawi, also awarded scholarships to 50 students and also provided boreholes for 10 communities in Ife, Osun State and Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Emir of Kano, who was a special guest on the occasion, charged Nigerian youths and the Federal Government to embrace local food production to put an end to food importations in the country, adding that no stone should be left unturned towards production of sufficient food for the entire masses in the country.

Ado Bayero said: “This programme is so important and that’s why all of us in the Northern part of the country came to Ibadan to give our collective supports to the young chief executive officer, who has done a lot in his capacity to ensure that the country is free from importing food stuff from other countries.

“The youths should key into this laudable project. They need to take a cue from Gbenga, who is a youth. They should engage in local food production, through agribusiness. This will make our country a food independent nation. The process will put our nation on the food production list, and with that, there will be food for us all in abundance.

“Our government should look and make the area of local food production their priority like they have promised. This will produce more job opportunities for our youths, as well produce more food for the entire citizens of the country and it will be for the betterment of us all.”

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, who was represented by Oba Kemade Elugbaju, called for supports of traditional rulers towards ensuring that local food production is a sustainable project.

“Some of our youths are so serious and we have to support them to thrive in their legitimate businesses. We have to give them all the support they needed to succeed in their businesses.”

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, also stressed the importance of local food production, saying having enough food to eat in the country is a form od security. Food security, he noted, would help in reducing crime rate in the country.

Traditional rulers, according to him, should support Titan Farms and other youths that have interest in agriculture. He added that Titan Farm has helped the country to reduce unemployment rate, apart from providing food for the masses.

The Olubadan, who personally attended the programme, and spoke through his Personal Assistant/Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Adeola Oloko, also emphasised the need for food security in the country, adding that Ibadan people have keyed into the project, which is why prominent people and families in Ibadan have been supporting agribusiness projects