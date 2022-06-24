Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku, on Thursday said the Taraba state International Milling Company would commence massive rice milling before December this year as part of the administration’s efforts to tackle food insecurity.

The governor disclosed this during a visit to the company site in Gassol after flagging off the 24km Yerima Gassol road that links the company and many farming communities in the area to the rest of the state.

He noted that the company was the state government target to boost rice production and marketing to enhance the economy of the state and boost food security.

According to governor Ishaku, he had on behalf of the Taraba state government seek partnership with the federal government to enable state supply the country with rice and end the yearly importation of the farm product and tackle food crisis in Nigeria.

“This company was set to commence milling before now but because the machines have been on ground for so long, they need to take rehauling Tobe able to put in the best. Consequently, the machines have been set to commence the millings operation of the state rice company to boost the product market before December this year.

“Our target is to supply the entire Nigeria with rice and we have already sought partnership with the federal government to enable us actualize the desire.

“We are aware of the security challenges in this place and the state government is considering setting up a military base to handle the challenge for a smooth operation of this company and farmers in the area” he disclosed.

Mr. Sony Chen the chief engineer, Wizchina worldwide engineering limited, handling the 24km Yerima Gassol road linking to the rice milling company, had earlier at the flag off ceremony said that the road project was already at 30 percent completion and would be completed at the stipulated time.