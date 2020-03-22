Members of the Senate Committee on Works who were in Cross River State, at the weekend for oversight function, have urged the Federal Government and governors to emulate Governor Ben Ayade’s agro-industrial strides.

The senators, who took time off to embark on a facility tour of the industrial park in Calabar, where some of the industries established by the governor are located, said if the Federal Government and other state governments could replicate the Ayade example, Nigeria will achieve food sufficiency in a record time.

Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) described Governor Ayade as a role model, who has brought value to agriculture. He said he was impressed by what he saw.

“I am impressed by what I am seeing. Governor Ayade has brought value to agriculture. From what I am seeing here, agricultural revolution is on course in Nigeria and I urge other governors to come and emulate what governor Ayade is doing.

“If the Federal Government can replicate this, I think we will be self-sufficient in food production and even export food in two to three years,” the senator said.

Aliero described agriculture as the largest employer of labour.

“We can generate a lot of employment through agriculture. Agriculture is the largest employer of labour in Nigeria. For me, this is an eye opener. I have already made up my mind to sponsor out-growers to come to Cross River and learn what Governor Ayade is doing,” he said.

On his part, Kabiru Gaya, representing Kano South, said Nigeria needs people like the Cross River governor, saying he is proud of him.”

Gaya said: “I am so happy with Ayade’s policy. Your Excellency, we are proud of you. Nigeria needs people like you. I am happy with the people of Cross River for having this gentleman as their governor.”

For Abdullahi Kabiru (Kastina Central), it was imperative that small scale farmers come to Cross River to understudy Ayade.

Chukwuka Utazi representing Enugu North, described the industrial park as overwhelming, saying they had seen something different, the type seen overseas in terms of agricultural value chain.

“I am very happy by what I have seen here today and I will come back. Coming here today, I have learnt a lot of new ways of doing old things which I will put into use.

“Governor Ayade has taken the lead, a giant lead for that. I am very proud of this governor. He is a pace setter,” he said.