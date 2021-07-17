As part of its social welfare intervention for vulnerable citizens during the year’s eid-el-kabir celebration, Osun State Government has commenced the distribution of food support for vulnerable citizens across the State.

The government has been feeding 30,000 poor and vulnerable citizens across the state since March 2021.

Speaking during the flag-off of the distribution on Friday, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, reaffirmed the commitment of the Oyetola-led government to implementing people-oriented programmes. He added that the people of the state were at the heart of the administration’s welfare interventions.

“For over three months now, the government of the State of Osun has provided food items for the vulnerable in the state. It is the belief of this government that it is not enough to just pay salaries and construct roads. The masses should also be considered for some direct benefits from the government. What we are doing is so that the common man could have a feel of the government they voted into power.

