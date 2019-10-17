The organised retail sector is deepening penetration in Lagos as FoodCo Nigeria Limited made its formal entry into the state.

Speaking during the launch of the company’s first outlet in Lekki, Lagos and the ninth store in the South-West region, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) designate, Ade Sun-Basorun said the company’s presence in Lagos would complement the industry of modern consumer retail already active in the city and fully service the needs of consumers.

He said: “ We are a 37-year-old institution and a part of a small group of consumer retail companies that created formal retail in the country. We are also part of a small group that created quick service restaurants in the country; dating back to two and a half decades. From very early in our journey, our mission statement has always been to be the foremost retailer of consumer products in South-West Nigeria and we have had quite a lot to do to satisfy the needs of our home state of Oyo State and across other areas in the South-West region.

“When you have been around as long as we have, you will constantly get questions and requests from customers all over the South-West, and especially Lagos, asking when are you coming over to us. So, we finally yielded to the numerous requests and we are excited today to be opening our first location in Lekki, in the city of Lagos”.