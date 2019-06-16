Video game lovers are in for an exciting season as FoodCo Nigerian Limited, operators of the FoodCo Entertainment Centre, is set to organize the maiden edition of the FoodCo Football Video Game Championship scheduled to hold from June 24 to July 8, 2019. The FoodCo Football Video Games Championship is a novel Esports competition that will host some of the best FIFA 19 PS4 players from South West Nigeria and environs. Participating players will converge in FoodCo Entertainment Centres located in Akobo, Ring Road and Monatan, Ibadan, Oyo State, to compete for the right to become the champion of champions.

Speaking on the tournament, Solomon Huesu, Marketing Manager, FoodCo Nigerian Limited, stated that the competition will be a platform for Nigeria’s bourgeoning Esports community, particularly FIFA 19 players and enthusiasts, to express their passion for the game. He said: “The global Esports community is growing exponentially and Nigeria, with a vibrant youth population pegged at over sixty per cent is a critical part of the fraternity. As a foremost lifestyle brand, FoodCo is passionate about offering new and exciting ways to engage with audiences and that is why we are leveraging this platform to connect with Esports buffs in Nigeria.”

While calling on Football Video Game lovers to seize the opportunity of the tournament to test their mettle against the very best from across the country, Huesu added that the best three players in the competition will walk away with mouthwatering prizes including cash gifts, electronics and other items.