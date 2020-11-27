Leading omni-channel retailer, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, recently marked its 38th anniversary, consolidating its position as the oldest among the Top-10 indigenous modern retail brands in Nigeria.

Founded in 1982, the company, which started as a small fresh foods stall in Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, currently has interests in retail, quick service restaurants, manufacturing and entertainment, and operates the largest supermarket chain brand in South West Nigeria, outside Lagos.

Ade Sun-Basorun, Chief Executive Officer, FoodCo Nigeria, noted that the brand’s longevity in the market is due to the goodwill it enjoys from its wide customer base in addition to an enduring legacy of delivering excellent customer service at an affordable price.

He said: “The occasion of our 38th anniversary affords us opportunity, once again, to thank our loyal customers, many of whom have kept faith in us for over three decades now. When we started, many of our customers were introduced to FoodCo as children coming into the stores with their parents and now, they are coming along with their own children. For that, we are grateful.