In a bid to redefine Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in restaurant operations, Rubels & Angels Foodcourt, has introduced what it calls an affordability strategy in food business.

Addressing journalists in her office in Surulere, Lagos, recently, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Odira Okwuagwu, said the business idea of a buffet restaurant was arrived at as a way of exhibiting part of a five-star hotel, while trying to introduce something new.

“We opened a new restaurant in Surulere which is different from every other one you know. I am sure you know a lot of restaurants like Sweet Sensation, Tastee, The place and so on. They are all into the same thing. So, what we did was to think of how we can do something different. We then decided to bring out a portion of a five-star hotel which is the buffet and we made it so cheap. There is no stopping. When you are full, then you can go. We didn’t think of joining the regular kind of restaurants because it is a saturated market.

“We have also introduced a new product that we call the Weekend Hangout. Aside the daily buffet package, it is aimed at you bringing your friends and families over the weekend to have a buffet meal .

“We are the first to make buffet affordable in a restaurant and we give people the opportunity to choose whatever they want to eat. It is a self-serviced restaurant and it is a niche we are trying to create. Elsewhere, they portion the food for you but we are not into that. So, we want to start a new thing of such nature. There are over 20 different meals for breakfast and over 25 meals for lunch. You can mix and you can match. If you have to go to a five-star hotel, you know it is not that cheap. You pay more than that. All we are doing is to match affordability with class and be sure the environment is good for pictures, as if you are in a five-star hotel. Siting it at Ogunlana Drive here in Surulere was strategic and I think I can confidently say that we have been accepted in Surulere,” she said.