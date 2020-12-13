1. Sugary drinks

Added sugar is one of the worst ingredients in the modern diet. However, some sources of sugar are worse than others, and sugary drinks are particularly harmful. When you drink liquid calories, your brain doesn’t appear to register them as food. Thus, you may end up drastically increasing your total calorie intake. When consumed in large amounts, sugar can drive insulin resistance and is strongly linked to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. It’s also associated with various serious conditions, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Some people believe that sugary drinks are the most fattening aspect of the modern diet — and drinking them in large amounts can drive fat gain and obesity. Instead, drink water, soda water, coffee, or tea instead. Adding a slice of lemon to water or soda water can provide a burst of flavour.