9. Gluten-free junk foods

Studies done in the United States show that bout one-third of Americans actively trie to avoid gluten. Yet, people often replace healthy, gluten-containing foods with processed junk foods that happen to be gluten-free. These gluten- free replacement products are often high in sugar and refined grains like corn starch or tapioca starch. These ingredients may trigger rapid spikes in blood sugar and are low in essential nutrients. Choose foods that are naturally gluten-free, such as unprocessed plant and animal foods.

10. Agave nectar

Agave nectar is a sweetener that’s often marketed as healthy. However, it’s highly refined and extremely high in fructose. High amounts of fructose from added sweeteners can be absolutely disastrous for health. In fact, agave nectar is even higher in fructose than many other sweeteners.

Whereas table sugar is 50 per cent fructose and high-fructose corn syrup is around 55 per cent, agave nectar is 85 per cent fructose. Stevia and erythritol are healthy, natural, and calorie-free alternatives.

11. Low-fat yoghurt

Yoghurt can be incredibly healthy. Nonetheless, most types of yoghurt found in the grocery store are bad for you. They’re often low in fat but loaded with sugar to compensate for the flavour that fat provides. Put simply, the natural fats found in most yoghurt have been replaced with an unhealthy ingredient.

Additionally, many types of yoghurt do not provide probiotic bacteria as generally believed. They’re often pasteurized, which kills most of their bacteria. Choose regular, full-fat yoghurt that contains live or active cultures (probiotics). If possible, buy varieties from grass-fed