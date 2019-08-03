Curvy actress, Moyo Lawal is fed up with being single; hence she wishes to change her relationship status as soon as possible.

Recalling her heartbreak experience and the foolish things she has done for love, the light-skinned thespian said: “I have done too many foolish things for love. The annoying thing is that I would be the one to run away from the relationship. At a time, I cried for like a month, didn’t eat and refused to date anyone for two years. Gosh, I wasted so much time on healing. God forbid, if I have a divorce, I won’t date again for five years.”

She continued: “The things I couldn’t tolerate broke my heart and spirit. It literally killed me but it fixed my vision. I hope that someday, that special someone that I can submit to, someone that I cannot live without would find me and conquer my fears. For now, I am very happy just doing me and concentrating on me for the very first time in my life.”