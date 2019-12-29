Ato Ubby, an International football agent, on Sunday urged well-meaning Nigerians at home and abroad to invest in youths to save humanity and build a better nation.

Ubby, who gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, added that youths in Nigeria have lots of potentials and requires just a little push.

He emphasised that material wealth in itself is not worth having unless it serves humanity.

He said that every child was endowed with potential and talent that needed to be actualised.

According to him, investing positively in humans is the biggest investment one can achieve in life because people will live better and become happier.

“We need help more in Nigeria, that is why I come home regularly to help people. Growing up in lack is difficult. So, I understand what it’s like to be poor and this is my way of bringing life to people.

“I was playing football and somebody saw me and helped me, now I am doing the same. I have picked and helped countless young talented footballers, who have made it today and this gives me joy.

“I also invest in their lives by showing them how to make the right investments and reminded them that they cannot play football forever.

“For me, it’s like a chain, like they say; one good turn deserves another, if I give a hand, and that hand gives his hand and it goes on and on, the world would be a better place’’, he said.

Ubby appealed to youths to identify their worth and pursue their dreams instead of waiting for someone to employ them.

He also urged them to avoid over dependence on government for employment, adding that they should expand their potential so as to be employers of labour. (NAN)